Fashion at large

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Museum’s Hannah Schmierer looks at work in the 2023 iD International Emerging Designer Awards Finalist Showcase at the Otago Museum yesterday.

The museum says there are 30 collections from 12 schools, spanning seven countries, on large-scale digital projections, 3m-high "filling the room with fashion statements".

The collections will appear in the second half of the iD Dunedin Fashion Show, on Friday, March 31, and Saturday April 1.

The award winners will be announced at the Friday show, the museum says.