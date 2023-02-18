Fashion show makes early debut at airport

Flying and fashion have joined forces for a new display as the iD Dunedin Fashion Show prepares for take-off.

The pop-up exhibition showcasing the creations of nine designers was installed at Dunedin Airport yesterday ahead of the annual fashion show, which will be held in the city on March 31 and April 1.

Organiser Victoria Muir said the display was about welcoming people into the city with a taste of the event.

Included were photos of past shows as well as mannequins dressed by the designers who would showcase their work on the catwalk in just a few weeks.

This encompassed "a little bit of everything," she said.

Some pieces on display would be in the upcoming show, while others were from earlier season collections.

The display was already attracting attention.

Designer Sara Munro of Company of Strangers carries a mannequin up the escalator to the new iD fashion display at Dunedin Airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"It’s a busy place, Dunedin Airport, this morning — people seem really interested."

Designer Amber Bridgman (Kāi Tahu) of the tribal couture Māori fashion brand Kahuwai was among those arranging their creations for the display yesterday.

She had shown her work on the catwalk at New Zealand Fashion Week, as well as Melbourne, Paris and London Fashion Weeks.

However, she had never yet taken part in an iD show.

As well as the city’s fashion community, she was looking forward to being surrounded by friends and family — her son was even set to model in her collection.

"This is the first time I’m ever going to be showing at iD, which is uncanny for a local Dunedin girl.

"It means a lot to me to be showing back home."

Airport business development general manager Megan Crawford said many people flew into Dunedin Airport to attend the event.

She said that some people found airports to be stressful, and hoped that the colourful display would help to make the environment more relaxing.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz