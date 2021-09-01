Fast food welcomed, but no mad rush

With Alert Level 3 comes the return of coffee and fast food, but there was no great rush in Dunedin this morning.

The country south of Auckland dropped a level from 4 overnight, ushering in some easing of restrictions for people.

McDonald's Andersons Bay had a steady stream of about ten cars at 8am.

Ngapera Andrews said she had been looking forward to getting hot cakes since the lockdown began.

She had struggled without her coffee and was contemplating adding a triple cheeseburger to her order to celebrate.

Pesajon Tili said he had taken the day off work to make sure he could get his fast food fix.

He came from a ‘‘takeaway family’’ and it had been difficult to go without.

‘‘It’s a daily for us, Monday to Friday.

‘‘Maybe a hungover Sunday as well.’’

The Fix cafe owner Tim Milmine said reopening had been great there were a good steady amount of customers.

There were about eigh orders put in for coffee when the cafe opened, and more coming in every few minutes.

Bacon Buttie Station assistant manager Katie Bathgate said there was a lot of prep work to do overnight, but everything was ready to reopen.

They could not order in any stock until the announcement was confirmed yesterday, but fortunately everything had come in on time.