Fatal crash at Waikouaiti

One person has died following a crash in Waikouaiti, police have confirmed.

The single vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Thomas St was reported to police about 11.20pm yesterday.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

In a statement this morning, police said one person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Palmerston, Waikouati and Willowbank stations attended the crash and helped free two people from the car.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Due to the crash, the road is down to one lane and operating under stop/go traffic management.

