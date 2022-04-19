PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff assist a fire investigator at the scene of Friday night’s fatal house fire in Phillips St, Dunedin, yesterday.

Fenz investigators have completed their examination of the Kensington house and said the fire was not considered suspicious.

An autopsy on the victim, who has not been named, had also been completed, a police spokeswoman said.

A probable cause of the fire had been identified, but police were not able to share the results, as further tests had yet to be completed, she said.