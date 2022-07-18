Monday, 18 July 2022

Fatal house fire in Palmerston

    A man has died following a fire at property in Palmerston last night, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Copinsha St about 11.15pm.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff pulled the man unconscious from the building.

    CPR was started, but he was not able to be revived.

    Police are working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze.

    Staff will remain at the scene today to carry out a scene examination.

     

