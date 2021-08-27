Fight against Delta not over for Dunedin residents - Hawkins

Mayor Aaron Hawkins. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins is welcoming the move to Alert Level 3 for the city next week but reminding residents the fight against the virulent Delta strain is not over.

Mr Hawkins said the city moving down an alert level, along with the rest of the country south of Auckland, was a positive step in the fight against Covid-19's Delta variant.

However, he urged everyone to remain vigilant and stick to the rules when the changes come into force at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

"This fight is not over. Delta is tough and resilient, and it only takes a small spark to trigger a fresh outbreak.

"The last thing we want is to see the city – and the rest of the country – going back into lockdown, so we need to continue to play our part and help stamp out this virus."

He also thanked the communities in Auckland and Northland, who would continue to carry more of the burden in order to keep us all safe.

Under Alert Level 3, significant restrictions on day-to-day activities would remain in place.

While some businesses could resume operations, many people would still be working from home and most children and young people will be learning from home.

People would need to stay in household bubbles unless they were at work, school, accessing essential services such as buying groceries or visiting a pharmacy, or exercising.

Blue recycling bins to be collected at Alert Level 3

The Dunedin City Council’s critical services – such as water, wastewater and rubbish and mixed recycling collection – would continue uninterrupted, and the collection of blue bin glass recycling will resume.

At Alert Level 3, more council staff and contractors could get back to work, with appropriate health and safety measures in place.

This meant the council would be back mowing sportsfields and other green spaces.

It also meant the council could restart roading construction projects and carry out general maintenance work such as street sweeping, vegetation control and resealing roads.

People could also continue to visit our parks and reserves, which remain open subject to physical distancing requirements.

Visitors to DCC playgrounds were still asked not to use the play equipment.

Council staff were also still processing building and resource consents.

However, DCC public facilities – including libraries, museums and swimming pools, and sporting facilities like Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Edgar Centre – would remain closed under Alert Level 3.