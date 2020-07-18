The New Zealand International Film Festival Dunedin publicist Dallas Synnott (left) and Regent Theatre director Sarah Anderson are set for the screening of 20 festival films in the central Dunedin theatre from July 24. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A selection of the New Zealand International Film Festival programme is set for the big screen at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre.

Theatre director Sarah Anderson said the festival was set to largely be an at-home streaming event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but she was "delighted" some films from the festival programme would screen in the “majestic glory” of the theatre between July 24 and August 2.

The 20 theatre screenings were a “capsule” of about 80 festival films available online.

Watching a film in the theatre was a great cure for people suffering from “device fatigue” - a condition acquired by watching movies on small screens during lockdown.

"We feel that there will be a real appetite for leaving home, shaking off device fatigue and attending the festival.”

Dunedin Film Society president Raphael Richter-Gravier said the society was "thrilled" with the announcement of the screenings.

“We are so grateful to the Regent Theatre for enabling us to enjoy a selection of this year's offering in the setting it is originally intended — the cinema."

The society hosts its free festival "sneak peek" at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery at 2pm on Sunday.

Festival Dunedin publicist Dallas Synnott said people could stream all the festival films from 41 countries online at nziff.co.nz.

During the festival, two film directors would visit Dunedin for question and answer sessions.

Festival tickets are available at the Regent Theatre and www.regenttheatre.co.nz.

shawn.mcavinue@thestar.co.nz