Friday, 4 March 2022

Final touch after scraping the barrel

    PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Contractors paint the top of the Speight’s Brewery chimney in Dowling St, Dunedin, yesterday

    Contractors had this week carried out exterior maintenance on the chimney. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
     

