A fine vintage

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Other rally results were: Class 1: Wayne and Sharyn Nicol (1908 Cadillac) 1, Ashley and Gwen Bell (1912 Renault AX) 2, Andrew Sim (1906 Cadillac) 3. Class 2: Dale and Jenny Conlon (1912 New Pick) 1, Malcolm McGibbon (1915 Swift) 2, Colin and Joan Pearce (1914 Sunbeam) 3. Class 3: Paul and Lynne Herron (1911 Ford T) 1, Roger Oakley (1912 Regal) 2, Wanda Kent (1917 Willys Overland) 3. Class 4: Andrew Roxburgh (1910 Triumph) 1. Class 5: Casey Lyons (1912 Humber) 1, Percy Ralston (1915 Douglas) 2, Graham Boyd (1911 Indian Motorcycle) 3. Motorcycle field tests winner: Casey Lyons (1912 Humber). Car field tests winner: Phil Boult (1913 Alldays & Onions). Motorcycle concours winner: Andrew Roxburgh (1910 Triumph). Car concours winner: Malcolm McGibbon (1915 Swift). Overall winners: Motorcycles — Casey Lyons (1912 Douglas) 1, Percy Ralston (1915 Douglas) 2, Andrew Roxburgh (1910 Triumph) 3. Cars — Wayne and Sharyn Nicol (1908 Cadillac) 1, Ashley and Gwen Bell (1912 Renault AX) 2, Paul and Lynne Herron (1911 Ford T) 3. Best dressed — Ashley and Gwen Bell.