Tuesday, 19 January 2021

A fine vintage

    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    Ashley and Gwen Bell, of Invercargill, talk to Bryan McConachie about their 1912 Renault AX veteran car at the start of the Dunedin to Brighton Veteran Car Rally on Saturday. The couple won the best-dressed award and were runners-up in the overall car award.

    Other rally results were: Class 1: Wayne and Sharyn Nicol (1908 Cadillac) 1, Ashley and Gwen Bell (1912 Renault AX) 2, Andrew Sim (1906 Cadillac) 3. Class 2: Dale and Jenny Conlon (1912 New Pick) 1, Malcolm McGibbon (1915 Swift) 2, Colin and Joan Pearce (1914 Sunbeam) 3. Class 3: Paul and Lynne Herron (1911 Ford T) 1, Roger Oakley (1912 Regal) 2, Wanda Kent (1917 Willys Overland) 3. Class 4: Andrew Roxburgh (1910 Triumph) 1. Class 5: Casey Lyons (1912 Humber) 1, Percy Ralston (1915 Douglas) 2, Graham Boyd (1911 Indian Motorcycle) 3. Motorcycle field tests winner: Casey Lyons (1912 Humber). Car field tests winner: Phil Boult (1913 Alldays & Onions). Motorcycle concours winner: Andrew Roxburgh (1910 Triumph). Car concours winner: Malcolm McGibbon (1915 Swift). Overall winners: Motorcycles — Casey Lyons (1912 Douglas) 1, Percy Ralston (1915 Douglas) 2, Andrew Roxburgh (1910 Triumph) 3. Cars — Wayne and Sharyn Nicol (1908 Cadillac) 1, Ashley and Gwen Bell (1912 Renault AX) 2, Paul and Lynne Herron (1911 Ford T) 3. Best dressed — Ashley and Gwen Bell. 

