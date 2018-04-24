Fine weather ahead for Anzac services

The weather will be relatively warm and dry for Otago and Southland on Anzac Day.

Previous years have been wet, windy and even frosty during Anzac dawn services.

But this year, MetService has forecast mainly fine weather with some high cloud.

Temperatures in coastal areas will be between 7degC and 9degC at dawn, while inland areas will be as cool as 4degC.

Alexandra: High cloud. 4degC at dawn, rising to high of 17degC.

Balclutha: High cloud with a few spots of late afternoon rain. 8degC at dawn, rising to high of 13degC.

Dunedin: Mainly fine with some high cloud. 9degC at dawn, rising to high of 16degC.

Gore: Cloudy periods. Chance showers from late afternoon. 7degC at dawn, rising to high of 16degC.

Invercargill: Cloudy periods, chance of showers. 8degC at dawn, rising to high of 17degC.

Oamaru: Mainly fine with some high cloud. 7degC at dawn, rising to high of 16degC.

Queenstown: Cloudy periods, clearing to a fine afternoon. Westerly breezes. 4degC at dawn, rising to high of 16degC.

Wanaka: Cloudy periods, chance late afternoon and evening showers. 5degC at dawn, rising to high of 17degC.

