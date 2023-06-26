Fire in the cakehole

Fire-breathing performer Scotty Newberry adds some heat to a chilly night at Dunedin’s Midwinter Carnival on Saturday.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Thousands turned up to the grounds of Dunedin’s First Church which was turned into a glistening storybook world based on the theme "The Enchanted Forest", illustrated with hundreds of beautiful lantern installations.

Each told a story magnified by larger-than-life characters, storytellers and roving performers manoeuvring about the grounds.