Monday, 26 June 2023

Fire in the cakehole

    Fire-breathing performer Scotty Newberry adds some heat to a chilly night at Dunedin’s Midwinter Carnival on Saturday.

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Thousands turned up to the grounds of Dunedin’s First Church which was turned into a glistening storybook world based on the theme "The Enchanted Forest", illustrated with hundreds of beautiful lantern installations.

    Each told a story magnified by larger-than-life characters, storytellers and roving performers manoeuvring about the grounds. 

     

     

