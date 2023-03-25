Fire crew pay visit to school

Firefighters were called to a Dunedin high school after a science experiment set off alarms.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances were sent to an alarm activation in Pilkington St about noon yesterday.

Crews confirmed the alarm was caused by an experiment and stood down, he said.

John McGlashan College principal Neil Garry said the incident was caused by a science experiment involving vapour in a well-ventilated room.

There was no risk and people were evacuated while firefighters attended, he said.