Fire at Dunedin car wreckers

Emergency services are at a fire at a Dunedin auto wreckers which is sending smoke into the sky beside Otago Harbour.

Three fire appliances and an ambulance are at Pacific Auto Parts in Portsmouth Drive.

Teviot St has been blocked off where it joins Portsmouth Drive.

Photo: Craig Baxter

The smell of burning tyres is apparent in the area.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the incident.

Fire and Emergency said the alarm was raised about a structure fire just after 11am.