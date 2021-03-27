Fire at Imperial Buildings in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin crews are at the scene of a fire at the Imperial Buildings in Dowling St this morning.
An ODT reporter at the scene said smoke could be seen billowing from the building about 9.45am.
Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus had entered the building and the fire was believed to be in the second storey of the building opposite Queens Gardens.
Four fire appliances, a tall ladder and a cherry picker were being used at the scene.