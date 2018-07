Four fire appliances, police and St John are at the scene of the blaze in Rutherford St where smoke can be seen coming from a house. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Caversham this morning.

Firefighters battling the fire are wearing breathing apparatus.

It was not believed anyone was inside the house.