Firefighters battle a blaze next to Highcliff Rd this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Firefighters are battling a blaze that appears to be threatening a house on Otago Peninsula this afternoon.

A photographer at the scene said the fire had spread through grass and trees next to Highcliff Rd at Pukehiki.

While it was burning close to a house, it appeared firefighters were bringing the blaze under control.

A rural appliance and two city appliances were at the scene.