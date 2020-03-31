Firefighters called to Portobello police station house

The dishwasher at the Portobello police station house caught on fire and was extinguished by the local fire brigade this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the Portobello volunteer fire brigade was called to the house at 2.40pm after reports of a small fire.

"It turned out to be a dishwasher that was on fire, so the dishwasher was removed outside of the house, and extinguished."

The St Kilda brigade was initially called out to the fire but were turned back on route.