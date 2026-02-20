Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin firefighters (from left) Simon Smith, Shane Melrose, Sam Shannon, Mark McEntyre and Danny Wassell take to the streets after walking off the job for the 12th time as part of ongoing industrial action.

In August, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) started nationwide industrial action after negotiations for a collective agreement with Fire and Emergency New Zealand failed.

The talks centred on health and safety concerns, ageing equipment, staffing numbers and pay.

NZPFU Dunedin secretary Senior Firefighter Mike Taylor said due to stalled talks, they were ramping up pressure and would increase their strikes to twice a week.