First baby of the year yet to be named; twins born early

The first baby born in Dunedin Hospital this year, who has yet to be named, sits on Maggie the pony, supported by parents Jack Whibley and Georgia Wilson, at their Outram home. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

The first baby born this year at Dunedin Hospital may not yet have a name, but he does have a pony.

Mother Georgia Wilson said she was "very excited" at the arrival of her son, born at 8.11am yesterday at Queen Mary Maternity Centre.

He was whisked home to Outram later that day, where pony Maggie awaited him for a trial ride — a fitting start to a farm-based upbringing.

The new 7.2lb (3.27kg) baby was "very quiet and calm" and they were both doing well, she said.

It was the first child for Ms Wilson and partner Jack Whibley.

While they had not settled on a name, "Woody Wilson" was a strong contender.

Because the baby was not due until later this week, his sudden arrival had taken her by surprise, she said.

Surprise was also an emotion felt by another new parent who had a recent holiday arrival.

Identical twins Everleigh and Lexi Wagstaff took parents Shannin Wagstaff and Leah Ross by surprise, arriving five weeks early. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Shannin Wagstaff and partner Leah Ross were expecting their identical twin girls to be born in late January, but instead Everleigh and Lexi came in a rush, delivered at 35 weeks via emergency C-section in Dunedin Hospital’s Queen Mary Maternity Centre.

"They’re the best Christmas present I’ve ever had, and definitely the noisiest present," Mr Wagstaff said.

Mother and babies were doing well, although Lexi had initially spent some time in neonatal intensive care to be sure she could breathe properly.

They were recuperating in Balclutha and would arrive home — near Clydevale — later this week.

Christmas Day began uneventfully for Mr Wagstaff, who was up early milking cows when a 5.30am phone call let him know the babies were coming.

Although surprised and a little nervous about the sudden arrival of the couple’s first children, his main feeling was excitement, he said.

He believe the situation was well in hand as he drove his partner to Dunedin.

Delivered just before 11am, the girls both weighed just under 6lb (2.7kg).

