A driver on the first day of having her licence crashing into a house and an overloaded vehicle being driven by a drunk driver were just some of the traffic issues Dunedin police dealt with this weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said on Saturday a 16-year-old girl who only had her licence a single day lost control of her car as she turned on to Hargest Cres at 6pm.

She crashed through the fence and into the house on the corner.

There were no injuries, but the house and fence suffered "a fair bit of damage".

Insurance was dealing with the damage and an investigation was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The first time driver of this car and her passenger had a lucky escape after driving through a fence and into the side of a house in Hargest Crescent, St Clair. Photo: Linda Robertson

On Friday, a 24-year-old woman was driving along Richardson St at 2pm when a car crashed into the side of her vehicle.

The car was driven by an 83-year-old woman who drove through the stop sign at the Ajax St intersection.

An ambulance attended to check on the drivers but there was no injuries.

Traffic was blocked temporarily. An investigation was ongoing.

At 5.40pm, a 52-year-old driver scrapped her car against a parked vehicle.

At 11.20pm, a 20-year-old man was seen driving at speed in Dundas St, eventually stopping in Albany St.

He blew a breath-alcohol level of 533mcg.

There were six people inside the station wagon, including one in the boot.

The person riding in the boot was issued an infringement notice and the driver would appear in court on February 10.

Between the overloaded vehicle and the drunk driver, it was "unfortunately another example of a disaster waiting to happen," Snr Sgt Bond said.