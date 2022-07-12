Fishing access a boost for anglers

New access points have been opened up to get to the Taieri River. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Anglers will have more access to fishing spots along New Zealand’s fourth-largest river next fishing season.

This winter Otago Fish & Game has been checking and renewing access signs on the Taieri River, from Taieri Mouth to the upper Maniototo,

Six new access points had been secured in the Strath Taieri area, Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon said.

"It’s been rewarding to meet farmers and landowners along the river and negotiate more angler access," Mr Dixon said.

Steve Dixon.

"We are grateful for their support and this will encourage people to get outdoors and stay active through sports-fishing next season."

The Taieri River had about 35 angler access points, Mr Dixon said. Seventeen were signposted, 11 were bridge-access points and the rest were from walking/cycling tracks.

"We are working to increase this number even further," he said.

Most of the Taieri River is closed to fishing until October 1, due to trout spawning. However, the river is open year-round to fishing downstream of the confluence with Silver Stream.

Fish & Game will release a new map of Taieri River access points before the opening of the 2022-23 fishing season.

Anglers were reminded to respect private property and leave gates as they find them.

-- Staff Reporter