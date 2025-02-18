Flash flood 'unlike anything we have seen'

Torrential rain has brought flash flooding to parts of Central and South Otago this evening.

David Robertson, who lives near Beaumont, said a very small, nameless creek topped its banks in the storm and nearly took out his mailbox.

He believed the flash flood brought more than 3 inches in just 30 minutes.

It was "very loud, continuous thunder and lightning, huge hailstones and overflowing spoutings unlike anything we have seen before," he said.

The creek had nearly dried up before tonight's downpour, he said.

"We were actually going to check our shop in Lawrence but would have needed a boat, no way we were going to safely make it down tonight."

Police said there had been extensive surface flooding on State Highway 8 between Millers Flat and Raes Junction.

SH8 has now closed between Raes Junction and Lawrence.

Motorists were asked to take alternative routes or delay their travel.

Central Otago District Council placed general flood warnings on Ranfurly and Patearoa Community areas due to torrential rain from thunderstorms.

CODC advised caution as the extensive amount of water lifted manhole covers in the streets.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and hail.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit much of the east coast of the South Island, including Southland, southern Central Otago, and inland Clutha, Dunedin and Canterbury.

MetService said between 2pm and 9pm, the thunderstorms could become severe, generating localised downpours with rainfall of 25-40mm an hour.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," MetService warned.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

