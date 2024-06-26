Fleeing driver evades Dunedin police

Dunedin police are investigating whether a man snapped on CCTV driving while forbidden is the same man who fled from them an hour later.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police apprehended a disqualified driver yesterday after searches for a fleeing driver turned up nothing.

Officers patrolling around Brockville at 11.40pm had attempted to stop a Mitsubishi travelling down Brockville Road towards Kaikorai Valley Rd.

When police ran the vehicle’s number plate, they discovered it was not registered or warranted.

When signalled to pull over, the vehicle sped off into a residential area and police did not follow.

After making inquiries at the registered owner’s home address, officers shortly after found two men matching the description walking along Highgate.

One of the men, the registered owner of the vehicle, had been seen on CCTV entering a petrol station earlier that night driving the same vehicle used in the pursuit.

However, officers had no proof he was the fleeing driver from Brockville Rd.

He was arrested and charged with driving contrary to an alcohol interlock license and driving while disqualified.

The defendant was due to appear in court this morning on those charges.

Police were investigating whether the registered owner was driving when the vehicle fled from police.

- Rachel Caderas