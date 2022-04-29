Flickers of hope for Ukraine

Photo: Linda Robertson

Dennis, Olga and Naomi (9) Pushenko, who are all of Ukrainian descent, take part in a candlelight vigil for Ukraine in the Octagon, Dunedin, last night.

More than 100 people gathered in the city centre to reflect on the Russian invasion and its toll on the people of Ukraine.

Mr Pushenko said he had family and friends in Ukraine. And though he said he had faith Ukraine would repel the invading Russian forces, last night’s vigil was emotional.

He said Russia had nothing to gain from the invasion other than Russian President Vladimir Putin's long-held ambition to force Ukraine into submission.

‘‘It’s very hard to comprehend,’’ Mr Pushenko said.

‘‘We’re still not ourselves.’’