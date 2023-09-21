Flood warning for Southland as heavy rain sets in

Contractors place road cones around flooded areas in Kelvin St, Invercargill this morning. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Surface flooding has hit Invercargill as the South braces for a barrage of heavy rain, wind and snow.

A general flood warning has been issued by Southland District Council as conditions worsen.

"Our contractors are getting to as many call-outs as they can, but the surface flooding is widespread and they are unlikely to be able to respond to every report immediately," SDC spokesman Chris Chilton said.

He asked motorists to take extra care on the roads.

Pools of water are starting to encroach on to Kelvin St near Queens Park.

Further north near Makarora, Muddy Creek has flooded on to State Highway 6, covering the road in earth and debris.

Frances Adank of Waka Kotahi said the road between Makarora and Haast was closed and it could take hours to clear.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the South today as a major front makes its way up the country.

A heavy snow watch was added to the raft of heavy rain and strong wind warnings this morning.

Heavy rain ahs caused a slip on SH6 between Makarora and Haast, closing the highway. Photo: NZTA

MetService issued the heavy snow watch for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes to run from 6am until 3pm tomorrow.

Heavy rain in the region is expected to turn to snow above 500m with heavy snowfall possible above 700m.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, Fiordland, Southland and Clutha.

Up to 300mm of rain is expected in the Southern Alps with possible thunderstorms accompanying lower levels further east.

Southland and Clutha can expect 50 to 80mm of rain, especially northwest of Lumsden until about 6pm today. Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h are likely.

The rest of Otago, including Dunedin, is under a heavy rain watch for 24 hours from 11am today.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall this afternoon as a southerly kicks in and sends temperatures plummeting from 20degC this morning to 10degC by 6pm.

Balclutha (26.2), Oban in Stewart Island(23.5), Orari near Ashburton (28.2) and Tautuku in the Catlins (25.6) all hit their warmest September day on record yesterday.

It was Dunedin's warmest September day in 14 years, reaching 24.7degC.