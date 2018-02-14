Flower show a community event

Outram Garden Club chairwoman Raewyn Hodgson picks sweet peas in her Mosgiel garden ahead of next week's flower show. Photo: Linda Robertson

There is a blooming gorgeous flower show on in Outram this weekend.

The Outram Garden Club has been hosting the flower show for over 15 years and is set to fill the Outram Church hall with flowers of all shapes and sizes as well as much more.

Organiser of the event Denise Chaplin said the flower show was a great way to bring the community together and they tried ''to involve as many people as possible''.

She said the show included work such as creations with vegetables and paintings from both Outram and Strath Taieri schools.

There would also be raffles, a plant stall and baking stall.

Outram Garden Club chairwoman Raewyn Hodgson will enter this year's competition.

Mrs Hodgson, who has entered before, said the show was a great community event as people of all ages, from children to people in rest-homes, could take part.

''It's a really great way of encouraging children to do things in the garden,'' she said.

She would decide closer to the time what she would enter in the competition, but thought it might be tomatoes and corn.

''Nearer the time, I will just look around my garden and see what flowers would be good enough to enter into the flower show.

''So I am hoping to have some to put in.''

The hot summer had caused the plants to get a bit ''stressed'' whereas the heavy rain caused some to droop.

''The plants seem to quickly bounce back.''

Outram Garden Club flower show, February 16, 2pm-6pm Outram Church hall, Holyhead St, admission $2, afternoon tea $3.

-By Ella Stokes