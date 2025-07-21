Flying into the sunset

PHOTO: IAN GRIFFIN

The Latam Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight from Sydney to Santiago passed above Dunedin yesterday.

As the setting sun shone upwards through and beyond the condensation trail from the aircraft, it cast a shadow on the clouds above the plane’s route.

The phenomenon was caught by ODT Skywatch columnist Ian Griffin from his home in Portobello.

He said it was an amazing and unusual thing to see.

"It was quite an amazing sight, and it looked like a bit of a rocket launch."