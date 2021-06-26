Fog affects Dunedin Airport flights

Fog has caused delays to several flights coming in and out of Dunedin today.

Inbound flight NZ5745 and the outbound flight to Christchurch NZ5746 were both cancelled.

The Dunedin Airport said on its Facebook page they delays and cancellations were due to fog.

"It is unknown when the fog will clear. Please keep an eye on our website or contact your airline if this affects you."

You can check flights here.