Fog near Dunedin Airport this morning. Photo: Supplied

Travellers have been grounded as fog disrupts flights at Dunedin Airport this morning.

Airport marketing and customer experience manager Chris Snow said three inbound flights had been cancelled and as a result three outbound flights were also cancelled.

The airport is advising travellers to keep an eye on its website or check with their airline for further details.

MetService is reporting a cold start in the South this morning with Dunedin at -2degC.