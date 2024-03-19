Fog sends plane for a loop above Dunedin

Contrails in the sky above Dunedin this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Dunedin had people scratching their heads after it flew in a holding pattern above the coast this morning.

The plane left visible contrails in the sky as it completed several circuits above Palmerston and Oamaru.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at Dunedin at 8.55am but was delayed until around 10.10am.

Dunedin airport marketing manager Chris Snow said fog at the airport had caused the delay.

The fog had now cleared.

An earlier flight from Christchurch had been cancelled because of the foggy conditions.