Foggy windows blamed

A suspended Dunedin driver blamed her foggy windows after she crashed into a parked car, causing major damage yesterday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened about 1.25am, in Young St.

The 36-year-old driver then left the scene, driving her heavily damaged vehicle home.

"Police went to her home address and spoke to her.

"She admitted to driving and her explanation was that her vision was impaired due to the windscreen fogging up."

The woman had been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court for driving while suspended and her car had been impounded.