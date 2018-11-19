Monday, 19 November 2018

Fore!

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Jimmy Tuitufi, of Christchurch, lets fly towards the basket on the 7th hole from a difficult lie during a game of disc  golf at Whare Flat on Saturday.

    Disc Golf Dunedin hosted the second annual Hyzlander Disc Golf Tournament at the Waiora Scout Camp.

    The Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tier "C" event  featured more than 50 players from all over New Zealand as well as international players.

