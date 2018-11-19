You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jimmy Tuitufi, of Christchurch, lets fly towards the basket on the 7th hole from a difficult lie during a game of disc golf at Whare Flat on Saturday.
Disc Golf Dunedin hosted the second annual Hyzlander Disc Golf Tournament at the Waiora Scout Camp.
The Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tier "C" event featured more than 50 players from all over New Zealand as well as international players.