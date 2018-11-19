Photo: Gregor Richardson

Jimmy Tuitufi, of Christchurch, lets fly towards the basket on the 7th hole from a difficult lie during a game of disc golf at Whare Flat on Saturday.

Disc Golf Dunedin hosted the second annual Hyzlander Disc Golf Tournament at the Waiora Scout Camp.

The Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tier "C" event featured more than 50 players from all over New Zealand as well as international players.