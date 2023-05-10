Forecaster expects sharp change from heat to snow

Get your woollies out — our first taste of winter is about to arrive.

The MetService updated its forecast to show Dunedin may get a dusting of snow in the hill suburbs tonight, and a heavy snow watch was issued for inland Otago and Southland over the next two days.

Temperatures reached 20degC around the region yesterday, but meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said today would be a total contrast, and the high for tomorrow would be in the single digits in many places around the South.

"It’ll be a very sharp change from what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks."

She said a strong cold west or southwest flow would cover the South later today, bringing snow as low as 300m over the southern and eastern South Island.

The snow would be particularly heavy in areas above 700m in eastern Fiordland, northern Southland and inland parts of southern Otago between 4pm today and 2am tomorrow, when accumulations may approach warning criteria of greater than 10cm in 6 hours.

She urged farmers to prepare stock for the cold front and encouraged drivers to keep an eye on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website for warnings about adverse driving conditions and road closures.

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for Lindas Pass (SH8), between 4pm and 11pm today; Crown Range Rd for most of today and Milford Rd (SH94) this morning, where up to 4cm of snow may accumulate on the roads above 700m.

Ms Makgabutlane said the southwest flow was expected to ease over New Zealand on Friday as a ridge of high pressure spread on to the country.

A weak front embedded within the flow should then spread north over the country over the weekend, bringing calm and clear days.

