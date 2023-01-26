Former West Coast-Tasman MP moving to Dunedin

It is "bye the nou" for Scottish migrant and former West Coast-Tasman National Party MP Chris Auchinvole, who is moving to Dunedin to be closer to family.

Mr Auchinvole, a National MP, retired from politics just under a decade ago. He recently moved from his home at Moana to Greymouth.

Friends gathered at Moana this week to say goodbye, as he prepares to move next month.

Best known as a member of Parliament, he was also a Presbyterian church minister, served on the West Coast Development Trust and formerly chaired the Moana Hall Committee.

Mr Auchinvole, who has retained his Scottish accent, said as he moved away he would take the Coast with him, in his mind.

"I will miss going anywhere, and have people say ‘hey Chris, how are you going?’."

The West Coast had given him opportunities, and he was pleased to have been able to serve the people, he said.

Regarding the general election later this year, he said he was never one to forecast results but added: "I hope we win."

When he left politics, he was replaced on the National Party list by Maureen Pugh, who attended the farewell tea at the Moana Church.

"Clearly, he has been highly regarded in the wider community," Mrs Pugh said.

"Chris has been a good friend and mentor and his support of the Coast and its people will always be respected. I wish him all the very best as he bids us farewell and moves closer to his family in Dunedin."

After migrating from Scotland, Mr Auchinvole was involved in the export industry.

In the 2005 election, he stood as National’s candidate for the West Coast-Tasman electorate and entered Parliament as a list MP. Three years later, he won the electorate with a small majority, beating Labour’s Damien O’Connor, who had represented the West Coast since 1993.

Mr Auchinvole stepped down at the 2014 election.