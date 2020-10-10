Foster family want justice for pooch shot with arrow

Caitlin (left) and Georgia Thompson comfort Lou, an injured dog shot with an arrow in Southland. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The foster family of a dog which was found with an arrow through its head is eagerly awaiting the outcome of a police investigation.

Dunedin woman Kelly Thompson and her daughters, Caitlin and Georgia, have been taking care of Lou, a dog found last month walking in Gore with an arrow through her head.

Furever Homes took Lou into its care after she was found, but three weeks ago the family decided to foster her.

They had lost their beloved dog two months earlier and decided to help Lou after seeing her story online.

"We want to give her an environment where she could feel safe.

"The girls have been very positive in helping Lou’s recovery. They take her out ... They absolutely adore her."

Mrs Thompson said Lou had lost all hearing in her right ear from where the arrow penetrated her head, and she would be on a soft diet for the rest of her life as she had severe scarring of her oesophagus.

"While the physical wounds were severe enough, they are nothing compared to the mental trauma Lou has endured.

"Lou is covered in scars and healed wounds which highlight prolonged abuse."

The dog was scared of men, children, new people and loud noises, Mrs Thompson said.

"She is also afraid to go outside in the dark."

A Facebook page was set up to bring awareness to Lou’s recovery and highlight the problem of animal abuse.

Mrs Thompson could not believe that, a month after the incident, no charges had been laid.

"I can’t understand that."

A police spokeswoman said they received a report relating to the mistreatment of an animal in Gore on September 2.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing but no charges have been brought at this stage."

Furever Homes chairwoman Donna Keil said she hoped police would "speed up" the investigation.

"I’m hoping for a prosecution ... It would be a clear message to people that animal cruelty is not acceptable.

"Lou was very traumatised when we found her but she is a fighter."

The SPCA declined to comment, saying the matter was with police.

Mrs Thompson just wanted justice to be done.

"She is a very special and intelligent dog. She did not deserve that.

"She is bringing a lot of happiness to our family."

