Four Dunedin bus routes cancelled today

A union meeting mixed with a driver shortage has caused multiple cancellations along Dunedin bus routes today.
Routes 3, 8, 44 and 55 have been affected.
GoBus chief operating officer Nigel Piper said the cancellations were due to a Dunedin Tramways Union meeting.
The union was legally entitled to do so and had given over a month’s notice.
As there was a driver shortage, not enough replacements could be found to cover the routes, he said.