Wednesday, 22 April 2020

1.58 pm

Fourth day straight of no new Covid-19 cases in South

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    There have now been no new Covid-19 cases in the South for four successive days and the number of active cases in the area has dropped to 31.

    Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today announced six new cases and one death -  a woman in her 80s from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch where others have died.

    The total number of cases in New Zealand is now 1451 and with no new cases in the South the number in the Southern District Health Board area remains at 216.

    In New Zealand 11 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including one person in ICU at Dunedin Hospital who is in a stable condition.

    The SDHB area, which includes Southland and Otago, still has the most number of cases, followed by Waitemata with 212.

    Image: Ministry of Health
    Image: Ministry of Health

    The number of active cases continues to drop in the South and now stands at 31, with 184 Covid-19 cases having now recovered.

    DHBActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalChange in last 24 hours
    Auckland39148 1871
    Bay of Plenty1433 470
    Canterbury598881551
    Capital and Coast29642950
    Counties Manukau2292 1143
    Hawke's Bay1626 421
    Hutt Valley515 200
    Lakes412 160
    Mid Central229 310
    Nelson Marlborough543 480
    Northland1314 270
    South Canterbury97 160
    Southern3118412160
    Tairawhiti31 40
    Taranaki212 140
    Waikato7710711850
    Wairarapa08 80
    Waitemata6914212120
    West Coast04150
    Whanganui27 90
    Total40110361414516

    The Ministry of Health has also released new testing data by DHB, showing 5921 people had been tested in the SDHB area as of April 18, at a rate of 17.7 people receiving tests per 1000 people.

    Only Wairarapa (23.9 people per 1000) and Waikato (20.1) have higher rates of testing per population.

    Tests by DHB of residence as at 18 April

    DHB of residence (domicile)# people% people# testspopRate per 1000 population
    Auckland867611.4%9,45854850015.8
    Bay of Plenty30614.0%3,29224150012.7
    Canterbury70689.3%7,39557370012.3
    Capital and Coast55697.3%6,01732200017.3
    Counties Manukau936112.3%10,07156940016.4
    Hawke's Bay27153.6%2,99716720016.2
    Hutt Valley25013.3%2,65515110016.6
    Lakes15752.1%1,68211070014.2
    MidCentral18872.5%2,00018140010.4
    Nelson Marlborough17552.3%1,80715210011.5
    Northland27373.6%2,80618210015.0
    Overseas2050.3%264--
    South Canterbury7551.0%8506030012.5
    Southern59217.8%6,36333430017.7
    Tairawhiti7361.0%7814950014.9
    Taranaki12631.7%1,32012100010.4
    Waikato848811.1%8,90842330020.1
    Wairarapa11041.4%1,2934620023.9
    Waitemata989913.0%10,52263360015.6
    West Coast4770.6%5013250014.7
    Whanganui6180.8%673654009.4
    -00.0%2,204 -
    Totals76,371100.0%83,8594,966,00015.4

    Health board medical officer of health Susan Jack yesterday said the lack of new cases was "very encouraging".

    "Our numbers have been dwindling, which is really good. It doesn’t mean we’re completely out of the woods, but it is a very encouraging sign."

    It also showed lockdown measures had worked.

    After two weeks in  Level 3 - which starts at 11.59pm on Monday - officials would have a better idea of whether the country had managed to "stamp it out", Dr Jack said.

    However, University of Otago public health professor Michael Baker warned against reading too much into the trend.

    "It’s a composite picture. It’s not one thing. Seeing that pattern sustained for quite a long period, that’s what would make us reassured."

    A key indicator would be whether chains of transmission started occurring again within the community as alert levels changed.

    "Complacency is the real enemy."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter