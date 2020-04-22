Fourth day straight of no new Covid-19 cases in South

There have now been no new Covid-19 cases in the South for four successive days and the number of active cases in the area has dropped to 31.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today announced six new cases and one death - a woman in her 80s from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch where others have died.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is now 1451 and with no new cases in the South the number in the Southern District Health Board area remains at 216.

In New Zealand 11 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including one person in ICU at Dunedin Hospital who is in a stable condition.

The SDHB area, which includes Southland and Otago, still has the most number of cases, followed by Waitemata with 212.

Image: Ministry of Health

The number of active cases continues to drop in the South and now stands at 31, with 184 Covid-19 cases having now recovered.

DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 39 148 187 1 Bay of Plenty 14 33 47 0 Canterbury 59 88 8 155 1 Capital and Coast 29 64 2 95 0 Counties Manukau 22 92 114 3 Hawke's Bay 16 26 42 1 Hutt Valley 5 15 20 0 Lakes 4 12 16 0 Mid Central 2 29 31 0 Nelson Marlborough 5 43 48 0 Northland 13 14 27 0 South Canterbury 9 7 16 0 Southern 31 184 1 216 0 Tairawhiti 3 1 4 0 Taranaki 2 12 14 0 Waikato 77 107 1 185 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitemata 69 142 1 212 0 West Coast 0 4 1 5 0 Whanganui 2 7 9 0 Total 401 1036 14 1451 6

The Ministry of Health has also released new testing data by DHB, showing 5921 people had been tested in the SDHB area as of April 18, at a rate of 17.7 people receiving tests per 1000 people.

Only Wairarapa (23.9 people per 1000) and Waikato (20.1) have higher rates of testing per population.

Tests by DHB of residence as at 18 April

DHB of residence (domicile) # people % people # tests pop Rate per 1000 population Auckland 8676 11.4% 9,458 548500 15.8 Bay of Plenty 3061 4.0% 3,292 241500 12.7 Canterbury 7068 9.3% 7,395 573700 12.3 Capital and Coast 5569 7.3% 6,017 322000 17.3 Counties Manukau 9361 12.3% 10,071 569400 16.4 Hawke's Bay 2715 3.6% 2,997 167200 16.2 Hutt Valley 2501 3.3% 2,655 151100 16.6 Lakes 1575 2.1% 1,682 110700 14.2 MidCentral 1887 2.5% 2,000 181400 10.4 Nelson Marlborough 1755 2.3% 1,807 152100 11.5 Northland 2737 3.6% 2,806 182100 15.0 Overseas 205 0.3% 264 - - South Canterbury 755 1.0% 850 60300 12.5 Southern 5921 7.8% 6,363 334300 17.7 Tairawhiti 736 1.0% 781 49500 14.9 Taranaki 1263 1.7% 1,320 121000 10.4 Waikato 8488 11.1% 8,908 423300 20.1 Wairarapa 1104 1.4% 1,293 46200 23.9 Waitemata 9899 13.0% 10,522 633600 15.6 West Coast 477 0.6% 501 32500 14.7 Whanganui 618 0.8% 673 65400 9.4 - 0 0.0% 2,204 - Totals 76,371 100.0% 83,859 4,966,000 15.4

Health board medical officer of health Susan Jack yesterday said the lack of new cases was "very encouraging".

"Our numbers have been dwindling, which is really good. It doesn’t mean we’re completely out of the woods, but it is a very encouraging sign."

It also showed lockdown measures had worked.

After two weeks in Level 3 - which starts at 11.59pm on Monday - officials would have a better idea of whether the country had managed to "stamp it out", Dr Jack said.

However, University of Otago public health professor Michael Baker warned against reading too much into the trend.

"It’s a composite picture. It’s not one thing. Seeing that pattern sustained for quite a long period, that’s what would make us reassured."

A key indicator would be whether chains of transmission started occurring again within the community as alert levels changed.

"Complacency is the real enemy."