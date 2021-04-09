Freddie fundraiser for footy club

Prior to Covid 19, Dunedin man Steve Larkins had a successful career performing around the world, singing the songs of the late rock icon Freddie Mercury.

Due to Covid-19, Larkins' glittery wardrobe has remained in the closet for over a year, but is due to come out this evening for a special fundraising event.

Tonight will see Larkins performing a full concert of Freddie Mercury songs at the Alhambra Union Rugby Football Club rooms.

He said the show will be a home-coming of sorts.

"My grandfather played for Alhambra in 1900, I was talking with Geoff Symons from Alhambra and we were connecting the dots," Mr Larkins said.

Mr Larkins performed on cruise liners around the globe for about 20 years before the cruise industry collapsed due to the coronavirus.

"We were on a ship from Sydney to Auckland, when the Prime Minister closed the ports to cruise ships, so we turned around, got back to Sydney and flew to Auckland," he said.

Mr Larkins is now residing in Waikouaiti with his family.

The two-hour Mercury Rising show, raising funds for the Alhambra Union Rugby Football Club, is set to kick off at 7pm.

- By Daryl Baser