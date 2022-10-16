Free computers help fight isolation

Social worker Phil Sunitsch inspects a laptop that has been given free to one of his clients by Computers Against Isolation. Photo: Simon Henderson

The ability to connect with the outside world can be a challenging experience for people who are socially isolated.

Helping overcome that isolation is charitable trust Computers Against Isolation.

The trust provides free computers for people who, for a variety of reasons, find it difficult to participate in society.

Social worker Phil Sunitsch said recently he was able to pass on a free laptop computer to one of his Dunedin clients.

"My client had a very traumatic childhood and due to chronic social anxiety is isolated in his unit.

"The computer assists him to not only have a meaningful activity but also a connection to the world."

Having a computer and internet access could help reduce that sense of isolation, Mr Sunitsch said.

The client, who did not want to be identified, said he was very grateful to Computers Against Isolation.

"I can’t thank them enough, it will open things up for me. I really appreciate that this has been made available."

He had much to learn but was already thinking about how he would to be able to use the laptop.

One way was being able to help with creative pursuits.

With the laptop, he would be able to research and print out designs to use in his art.

"So that is one good use."

He said it would also help him connect with family and friends, some who lived in other cities as well as overseas.

"Connecting with them will be a lot better."

Another opportunity was starting an online course on health and wellbeing and addiction services.

"I’d like to do that ... I would like to just up-skill myself, basically."

Computers Against Isolation was founded in 2000 by Wolfgang Wolf, a former advertising agency creative director and company owner who experienced a major stroke which left him in a wheelchair, barely able to stand or talk and unable to write.

He conceived the idea of the trust to help others like himself who found themselves in a position where interacting with the outside world for a number of different reasons became a challenge.

Email wolfgangwolf@xtra.co.nz for more information.

