The Taieri Friendship Club is back up and running for another year.
Club secretary Thelma Turnbull said anyone, male or female, was welcome to join, although most of the 140 members were ``well and truly'' retired.
Guest speakers are a regular feature of the monthly meetings and on the third Tuesday of each month, members take a day trip.
Next month, it will be to Riverstone Castle outside Oamaru.