Front brings thunderstorms, rain to South

A stormy afternoon in the South prompted a raft of warnings, which have now been lifted in some areas.

MetService advised of storms through the afternoon and evening, issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches for several areas, including Dunedin.

The warnings for Otago and Southland were lifted by early evening but remained in place from South Canterbury north to Christchurch.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail," MetService said.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

Storm advice

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.