Fruit and Veges project under way

Volunteers (from left) Anne Stevens, Colin Howell and Jocelyn Le Petit pack vegetables into bags at the All Saints Fruit and Veges project. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

All Saints Church hall was filled with fruit, vegetables and bustling volunteers recently as the All Saints Fruit and Veges project got under way for the year.

The Dunedin North church is the hub for the Dunedin­wide distribution network, which brings low-cost, good­quality fruit and vegetables to hundreds of people across the city each week.

Vicar of Dunedin North the Rev Michael Wallace said the not-for-profit All Saints Fruit and Veges project, which began in February 2015, was founded with the aim of ensuring healthy food was accessible toeveryone.

‘‘We saw the need in the community, and this was a good opportunity to help out,’’ Mr Wallace said.

The scheme, which achieves savings on the cost of fruit and vegetables by buying in bulk from the wholesale markets, offers its members basic vegetable packs costing $3 (for one person), $6 (for two people), and $12 (for four people).

Anyone is able to sign up to receive the packs, and additional vegetables and fruit can be bought atAll Saints on Thursdays to top them up.

About 1000 people are signed up to the scheme across Dunedin and about 250 vegetable packages are distributed via church halls each week.

Packs are also given to food banks and the Dunedin Night Shelter.

Mr Wallace said an unusual aspect of the All Saints Fruit and Veges scheme, compared with others around the country, was that it offered the $3 packs.

‘‘We get a lot of positive feedback from single people, especially elderly people on their own, about the $3 packs.

‘‘People on very low incomes have told us that they wouldn’t be able to have fruit and vegetables if it wasn’t for us,’’ he said.

Shouldering the respons­ibility of sourcing the best fruit and vegetables at the lowest possible cost is Sarahmarie Innes, who has taken over the role this year from long­standing All Saints Fruit and Veges buyer Julanne Clarke­Morris, the wife of Mr Wallace.

Ms Innes, who is studying for a master’s degree in nutrition at the University of Otago, has volunteered at the scheme for several years and enjoys receiving the packs herself.

‘‘We have some quite tight margins to work with at the market, so I focus on getting as much of a balance as I can in the fruit and vegetables,’’ she said.

‘‘One thing I look for is practical vegetables for people to cook with, and which feel like as good value as possible.’’

Floor manager Cynthia Greensill has been in the role for the past three years, and found it very satisfying.

‘‘The volunteers are such nice people, and it’s great to see people coming in to pick up their packs,’’ she said.

More volunteers would be welcome as the scheme picked up again for the year, she said.