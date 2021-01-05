Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Updated 3.45 pm

Fuel spill closes Baldwin St

    By Daisy Hudson
    The steepest street in the world has been cordoned off after a fuel spill today.

    Firefighters have been called to Baldwin St in North Dunedin this afternoon, after reports of fuel running down the street from the top of the hill.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters had placed cones along the entrance to the street to block it off and were waiting for a Dunedin City Council staff member to arrive.

    It was unclear how much fuel had been spilled, he said.

    img_9769.jpg

    Baldwin St was cordoned off following the spill. Photo: Craig Baxter
