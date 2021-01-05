Fuel spill closes Baldwin St

The steepest street in the world has been cordoned off after a fuel spill today.

Firefighters have been called to Baldwin St in North Dunedin this afternoon, after reports of fuel running down the street from the top of the hill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters had placed cones along the entrance to the street to block it off and were waiting for a Dunedin City Council staff member to arrive.

It was unclear how much fuel had been spilled, he said.