Fugitive tracked to house; weapon charge

    By Rob Kidd
    A man who has been on the run from police for months has finally been arrested and charged with possessing a weapon.

    Robert Paul Laxon (39) appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday after allegedly being involved in two police chases on Tuesday night.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the defendant was tracked to a Mosgiel house and arrested with the assistance of police dogs.

    Laxon, the court heard on Wednesday, allegedly discarded “a large silver meat cleaver” while attempting to evade officers.

    He had previously been released on bail after being charged with breaching release conditions but did not reappear in court on his scheduled date.

    Police had been tracking him since a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

    Laxon will appear later again this month.

     

