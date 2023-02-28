Full bus timetable return thwarted by driver shortage

Buses at the hub yesterday morning. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Otago Regional Council has acknowledged cancelling an average of 100 Dunedin bus services a day as passenger frustration builds.

Dunedin buses returned to full timetables on February 1 after more than half a year of reduced service.

Since the return, council transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said 10% of all daily bus trips — equating to an average of about 100 services a day — had been cancelled because of driver shortages.

The reasons, she said, were primarily because of driver illness and a spike in annual leave.

The cancellations continue to caused frustration for members of the public who catch the bus daily.

A member of the public told the Otago Daily Times his wife had been late to work because of the cancellations.

Having to constantly check whether services had been cancelled was also a hassle.

"I would imagine we have missed around five buses since the full timetable restarted — but we have had to change our plans in some way at least once every day since then."

Ms Cheyne said recent pay increases were helping to reduce driver shortages and there were more pay rises to come.

"Staff intend seeking approval from council at its next meeting to implement the next driver wage up-lift," she said.

However, Tramways Union Dunedin president Alan Savell said wages were just "one cog" of an "industry that is in crisis".

The conditions drivers worked under also needed to be looked at, as drivers were working up to 14 hours a day.