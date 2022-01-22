Full steam ahead for Veteran Vehicle Run

A selection of veteran cars gathered at the Octagon in Dunedin for the annual Dunedin-Brighton Veteran Vehicle Run.

Now in it's 68th year, the event draws many antique automobiles from around the region which have travelled the route many times before.

But this year saw the inclusion of a new entry — a steam-powered Stanley dating back to 1910, which was recently acquired by steam enthusiast Allan Familton.

"It's got a steam engine under the back of it, directly coupled to the back axle, so it's permanently in gear - just open the throttle and it drives away, " he said.

The vehicle does not recycle the water after it's turned into steam, limiting how far it can travel, but gives plenty of power to cruise along at 65kmh with a top speed of 80kmh.

"Later cars, after about 1917 went to condensers and that killed a bit of horsepower but gave them a much bigger range."