Fully Funded City Council plan will drive down costs

Dunedin mayoral candidate Lync Aronson, who is also running for a councillor seat, was missed from Saturday’s forum with the other mayoral candidates. Here are his responses.

Lync Aronson

Age 29

Occupation: Full-time candidate

How should your council balance the need for infrastructure spending with concerns about rates rises?

Rates went up 17%, 10%, now another 10%. When does it stop? Just this year Whanganui delivered 2.2% and their mayor said it’s because they have a long-term plan to drive down costs and find new non-rates revenue. My Fully Funded City Council plan will do the same for Dunedin. Just because we’re reducing rates increases doesn’t mean we can’t still support our community, because every dollar invested returns massive social value.

A plan is worthless without the ability to deliver it. My background isn’t in a top-down corporate environment; it’s in community governance, which requires the ability to balance relationships with various stakeholders, even when they have competing views. That’s my core strength. As president of Brain Injury New Zealand, I united 13 different regions to get things done, and I am ready to work with all councillors to deliver this plan for our city.

What are your thoughts around the role of local and central government in NZ? What could be improved?

Part of the problem we face is the broken framework councils are encouraged to work in, planning in short 10-year and 30-year cycles when our pipes need 50-year-plus plans. But councils also have a choice. They can either accept that broken system and keep passing the costs on to you, or they can drive down costs and find new non-rates revenue.

What style of leadership is required for the city?

As a 29-year-old who chose to build my life here with my partner of nine years, this election isn’t just about the next three years for me; it’s about the next 30. My background is in getting things done. As deputy chairperson of Dunedin Community House, I helped relocate 23 non-profits when we faced $2.5 million in repairs. As president of Brain Injury New Zealand, I united 13 regions, and secured increased ACC funding nationwide.

What has the council got right and what are your priorities for change?

They have correctly identified the major challenges we face and have committed significant infrastructure spending rather than leaving it for another generation to deal with, which is good. The problem is, they have no real plan to pay for it all. My Fully Funded City Council is a long-term plan to generate new non-rates revenue to reduce rates increases and pay back debt by creating efficiencies through belt tightening and investment in technology and AI.