PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Science fans from around the country are set to converge upon Dunedin after the New Zealand International Science Festival received a $75,000 windfall.

The funds came from the Dunedin City Council’s regional events fund and were being used for a national advertising campaign for the festival.

Festival director Dan Hendra said since the festival website and programme was launched last Thursday, 40% to 45% of the traffic had come from Auckland and Christchurch alone.

"We put that down to this funding support and our campaigns in those areas."

The outside interest was a marked change from previous years.

In previous years, the festival had been limited in advertising outside Dunedin because it had to raise any money it spent.

The desire to keep events accessible meant many of them had tickets costing no more than $5 and many were free.

The new funding had allowed the festival to run national advertisements on billboards, posters, radio and buses.

It was also running a competition to bring a family to Dunedin for five nights to attend the festival.

Council grants subcommittee chairwoman Christine Garey said the funds were designed to allow recipients to broaden their appeal nationally.

Increasing the number of visitors to the city would help the travel and tourism sector recover from the slump caused by Covid-19.

The fund distributed $110,000 in this round, and $35,000 of that went to the New Zealand Masters Games.

The games would use the money to employ a marketing assistant to promote the two-yearly Dunedin rotation of the event.

andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz