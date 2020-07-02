Funding request for hall repairs

Community halls such as the Warrington Memorial Hall could get a bit of TLC if the Dunedin City Council is successful in its latest Provincial Growth Fund bid. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum, 11 halls, and two war memorials have made the Dunedin City Council’s $840,000 wishlist for Provincial Growth Fund money.

Council property services group manager Dave Bainbridge-Zafar said there were "many community halls and war memorials that require upgrades, painting and repairs", but because funding was limited it had been necessary to select the halls and memorials most in need.

"It’s an unenviable task to have to select which halls and memorials we apply for funding [for]; however, we’re grateful to the support of MBIE [the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] and are optimistic the funding for these important community structures will be secured in the coming months," he said in a statement yesterday.

As well as the money for the two war memorials, money was sought for the Portobello Coronation Hall, the Karitane Hall, the West Taieri District War Memorial Hall in Outram and the Green Island Civic Hall.

Community halls in Harwood, Middlemarch, Warrington, Port Chalmers, Macandrew Bay and Maori Hill all required exterior painting, a section of the Gasworks Museum roof required replacement and the Coronation Hall in Mosgiel needed to be completely re-roofed, the council statement said.

A council spokeswoman said there were about 100 halls in Dunedin the council’s property team could have considered for the application.